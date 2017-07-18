Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Ethereum surges back above $200

  Published:
Ethereum is back above $200 an ether, trading up 5.29% following a Bloomberg report suggesting bitcoin's civil war may be coming to an end. A decision on whether or not bitcoin will be split is due on August 1.

Tuesday's gains marks a second straight advance for the bewildered cryptocurrency, which had fallen as much as 65% from its record high of $395 set on June 13. Over the weekend, Ethereum crashed 25% amid ongoing concerns of a cryptocurrency bubble and a rise in popularity of Initial Coin Offerings.

Investors have also had to stomach a flash crash that saw Ethereum's value tumbled from $295 to $0.10 in a matter of minutes before quickly recouping those losses.

Ethereum has seen a meteoric rise in the cryptocurrency universe. At the beginning of the year, it made up just 5% of the market, but that number had swelled to 30% by June 22.

Ethereum is up more than 2,100% in 2017.

