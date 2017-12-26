Finance :  Elon Musk: Tesla's first pick-up truck will be larger than an F-150 and will have a game-changing feature (TSLA)

news

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that the company will begin production of its first electric pick-up truck after it begins building the Model Y SUV, which is expected to go into production in late 2019 or early 2020.

But there is a good chance that Tesla will give a sneak peek of the pick-up truck in 2018 or 2019.

Musk said he is 'dying' to build the truck, though. So there's a chance the timeline could be expedited.



Musk said via Twitter on Tuesday that the company plans to build the consumer truck right after Tesla finishes its Model Y SUV, which is slated to begin production in late 2019 or early 2020. So that means it's likely to be another two to three more years before Tesla's pick-up hits the market.

"I promise that we will make a pickup truck right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," Musk said.

While Tesla won't begin to make the truck for a few more years, there's a good chance we could get a sneak peek of the vehicle as soon as next year.

In April, Musk said to expect the company to reveal the pick-up truck in 18 to 24 months, which means the company could unveil it anytime between October 2018 and April 2019.

Given that Tesla generally reveals its cars a year before it actually begins production, Musk's timeline of when the company will begin making the pick-up makes sense.

Musk also said via Twitter Tuesday that the truck would likely be a little larger than an F150 and that it may have a 'gamechanging' feature, but he did not share any details about what that feature might be.

Musk, of course, has been talking about building a pick-up truck for a while.

In 2013, he told Business Insider that Tesla planned to build a truck, but he said that it would likely be five years before the company would get to it. And in July 2016, he reiterated in his Master Plan Part Deux that the company was working on vehicles to address all segments, including pick-ups.

Pick-up trucks aren't the only new segment Tesla is pushing into.

In November, Tesla also revealed its first electric semi-truck for commercial use. The vehicle has 500 miles of range per charge, can go from 0-60 mph in five seconds without a trailer attached, and will go into production in 2019.