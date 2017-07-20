Finance :  Elon Musk says he just got 'verbal government approval' to build a Hyperloop between New York and DC (TSLA)

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk said his latest venture, The Boring Company, just got "verbal government approval" to build a Hyperloop connecting New York City with Washington DC.

Musk didn't clarify who exactly gave the company verbal approval and whether or not it came from different state representatives. But he said the company will build an underground tunnel that will connect the two major cities.

The Hyperloop could shuttle people between New York and Washington DC in 29 minutes, Musk said.

It's no secret that Musk has been in talks with different city representatives about his tunnel boring project, but this is the first time he's mentioned an East Coast project.

Musk said in late June that he has had "promising conversations" with Mayor Eric Garcetti about building a tunnel between Los Angeles International Airport and Union Station, a main transit hub that connects Los Angeles to distant suburbs. Garcetti said he was considering using Musk's tunnel to support a high-speed rail connection.

Musk has also been in "preliminary" talks with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel about digging a tunnel that would connect downtown Chicago with O'Hare International Airport, CNBC reported.

This story is developing...