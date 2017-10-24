Finance :  EINHORN: The market may have adopted an 'alternative paradigm' for calculating the value of stocks (BBY)

Greenlight Capital, a $7 billion hedge fund founded by David Einhorn, told clients that the market may have adopted an "alternative paradigm" for calculating the value of stocks.

That's according to a third-quarter client letter sent to investors Tuesday, Oct. 24 and reviewed by Business Insider.

Here's an excerpt from the letter (emphasis added):

The market remains very challenging for value investing strategies, as growth stocks have continued to outperform value stocks. The persistence of this dynamic leads to questions regarding whether value investing is a viable strategy. The knee-jerk instinct is to respond that when a proven strategy is so exceedingly out of favor that its viability is questioned, the cycle must be about to turn around. Unfortunately, we lack such clarity. After years of running into the wind, we are left with no sense stronger than, “it will turn when it turns.”

Given the performance of certain stocks, we wonder if the market has adopted an alternative paradigm for calculating equity value. What if equity value has nothing to do with current or future profits and instead is derived from a company’s ability to be disruptive, to provide social change, or to advance new beneficial technologies, even when doing so results in current and future economic loss? It’s clear that a number of companies provide products and services to customers that come with a subsidy from equity holders. And yet, on a mark-to-market basis, the equity holders are doing just fine.

Greenlight's funds gained 6.2% after fees in the third quarter, bringing its year-to-date return to 3.3%, the letter said.

Greenlight exited a short of Best Buy with a loss, meanwhile. The firm said that it "believed the TV and gaming cycle weakness would hurt results" but instead Best Buy benefited from some of its best sales in years due to strength in its Nintendo Switch and high-end computing.

The firm managed $7 billion in hedge fund assets as of mid-year 2017, according to the Absolute Return Billion Dollar Club ranking.

A spokesman for Greenlight didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

