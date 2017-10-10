Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Eerie photos show a Hawaiian resort that's been abandoned for over a decade

Finance Eerie photos show a Hawaiian resort that's been abandoned for over a decade

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Kaluakoi Resort is sitting on Molokai Ranch — a 55,575-acre property that's on sale for $260 million.

The Kaluakoi Resort closed in 2001. play

The Kaluakoi Resort closed in 2001.

(Sherry Ott)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When travel photographer Sherry Ott was exploring all the Hawaii Islands in 2015, she left the island of Molokai for last.

"I knew Molokai was very special. Unlike the other Hawaiian Islands, there is very little tourism on it. It's for people who want to slow down and experience the old Hawaii and its culture," she told Business Insider.

While staying at the only operating hotel on the island at the time, she discovered the abandoned Kaluakoi Resort. Its skeletal exterior intrigued her.

"I love photographing abandoned places around the world whenever I can," she said.

Today, the resort is sitting on Molokai Ranch, a 55,575-acre property that's for sale for $260 million. The Ranch's current owner, the investment holding company GL Ltd., has run into numerous issues with the island's 7,000 locals while attempting to build various projects — including the Kaluakoi Resort — since the 1990s, reports Bloomberg.

The Kaluakoi Resort originally opened in the 1970s, and passed through various owners.

The Kaluakoi Resort originally opened in the 1970s, and passed through various owners. play

The Kaluakoi Resort originally opened in the 1970s, and passed through various owners.

(Sherry Ott)


It finally closed in 2001, when the company that was leasing the property, went bankrupt.

It finally closed in 2001, when the company that was leasing the property, went bankrupt. play

It finally closed in 2001, when the company that was leasing the property, went bankrupt.

(Sherry Ott)

Source: Bloomberg



To find the abandoned spots on the island, Ott asked the locals.

To find the abandoned spots on the island, Ott asked the locals. play

To find the abandoned spots on the island, Ott asked the locals.

(Sherry Ott)


"I had heard rumors there were a few old hotels," she said.

play

(Sherry Ott)


While exploring the grounds, Ott didn't venture up to the second floors. "Many of the stairs were broken and seemed unstable," she said.

While exploring the grounds, Ott didn't venture up to the second floors. "Many of the stairs were broken and seemed unstable," she said. play

While exploring the grounds, Ott didn't venture up to the second floors. "Many of the stairs were broken and seemed unstable," she said.

(Sherry Ott)


Ott explored the property by herself. She said nearby the deserted hotel there were "beautifully manicured lawns and pristine condos that were exact replicas of the abandoned buildings." Because of this, "It’s a very unusual setting," she said.

Ott explored the property by herself. She said nearby the deserted hotel there were "beautifully manicured lawns and pristine condos that were exact replicas of the abandoned buildings." Because of this, "It’s a very unusual setting," she said. play

Ott explored the property by herself. She said nearby the deserted hotel there were "beautifully manicured lawns and pristine condos that were exact replicas of the abandoned buildings." Because of this, "It’s a very unusual setting," she said.

(Sherry Ott)


She did peer inside the buildings when she could.

She did peer inside the buildings when she could. play

She did peer inside the buildings when she could.

(Sherry Ott)


"I was able to go on the patios and look through the dirty, broken windows and see inside," she said.

"I was able to go on the patios and look through the dirty, broken windows and see inside," she said. play

"I was able to go on the patios and look through the dirty, broken windows and see inside," she said.

(Sherry Ott)


"All of the rooms, however, were locked with extremely rusty padlocks," she siad.

"All of the rooms, however, were locked with extremely rusty padlocks," she siad. play

"All of the rooms, however, were locked with extremely rusty padlocks," she siad.

(Sherry Ott)


Ott described the scene as "Mournful, crumbling, and disturbing."

Ott described the scene as "Mournful, crumbling, and disturbing." play

Ott described the scene as "Mournful, crumbling, and disturbing."

(Sherry Ott)


Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance The new Acura NSX shows how far supercars have come in 27 yearsbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Donald Trump
Finance Trump teases a new economic-development bill that 'nobody knows about'
San Juan is seen during a blackout after Hurricane Maria made landfall on September 20, 2017 in Puerto Rico.
Finance Here’s how Tesla uses its giant batteries to power small islands (TSLA)
null
Finance CREDIT SUISSE: Here are 6 things that could make or break the stock market in 2018
The difficult business environment is making a lot of investors run away from the country.
Finance Nigeria not among top 10 investment destinations in Africa for 2017 – says Where to invest in Africa report