Finance :  easyJet is setting up a new EU hub in Austria to cope with Brexit — but won't move staff out of the UK

The new hub will "enable easyJet to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries," easyJet said in a statement.

LONDON — Budget airline giant easyJet will set up a new EU base in the Austrian capital, Vienna as a means of protecting itself from any issues arising from Britain's exit from the EU.

The company confirmed in a statement to the markets on Friday morning that it will create the base in order to "enable easyJet to continue to operate flights both across Europe and domestically within European countries after the UK has left the EU (regardless of the outcome of talks on a future UK-EU aviation agreement)."

The airline said as early as July last year that it would look to create some sort of entity, based on an "Air Operator Certificate (AOC)" to allow it to continue to fly to Europe once Brexit is completed.

All staff and aircraft that will be based at the Austrian hub — which will be known as easyJet Europe — are already part of the company's fleet within the EU27. The firm said that it currently has around 100 planes and 4000 staff based in EU27 countries "who will form the basis of easyJet Europe."

easyJet confirmed that it will not move any staff from its headquarters at Luton Airport out of the UK.

"All of easyJet's UK employees will continue to be based in Luton and our 11 UK bases and employed as they are today," it said.

In May, when it last provided an update on its Brexit plans, easyJet said that it had spent £1 million in the last six months on its post-Brexit relocation plans.

