Finance :  'Drill baby drill': Oil climbs above $65 for first time in more than three years

news

West Texas Intermediate crude oil climbed above the $65 mark for the first time in more than three years on Wednesday.

The benchmark is important because it is considered a 'break-even' price for producers.

Production will likely ramp up as "drill baby drill" becomes producers' new mantra, one analyst told Business Insider.



A barrel of US benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude oil sold for more than $65 for the first time since December 2014 on Wednesday.

The milestone is significant because it is the price point at which extraction oil is profitable for most drilling companies, depending on the method they use.

Oil prices have been at near record-lows for years, bottoming out at $26.21 in February 2016 as cheaper US shale oil flooded the market. However, oil got a boost starting later that year when OPEC and its allies, including Russia, voted to slash production in order to increase demand. The cartel reiterated these cuts in November.

"The recent rally elevated prices into the self declared sweet spot for US producers," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Tran told Business Insider. "Drill baby drill will be the mantra, meaning that an onslaught of US production growth may serve as a headwind for prices through the balance of this year."

Low prices have forced many major companies to roll back oilfield investments, the Wall Street Journal reports. Anadarko and Chevron both plan to reduce spending on new wells as well as continued operation of existing sites.

The US Energy Information Association estimates that fossil fuel production will hit an all-time high this year as well as in 2019. The government agency specifically cites fracking — a cheap but environmentally harmful method of extracting gas and oil from shale — as the catalyst for the uptick.

You can track the price of oil in real-time on Markets Insider here>>