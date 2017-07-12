Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's what you need to know

Finance DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's what you need to know

  • Published:

Yellen said the US economy was strong enough to absorb gradual rate increase over the next few years.

null play

null

(Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stocks rallied and the Dow hit an all-time high on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the US economy was strong enough to absorb gradual rate increases over the next few years.

Here's the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 21,532.14, +123.07, (0.57%)
  • S&P 500: 2,443.25, +17.72, (0.73%)
  • Nasdaq: 6,261.17, +67.87, (1.10%)
  1. Yellen spent the morning in Congress. "Because we also anticipate that the factors that are currently holding down the neutral rate will diminish somewhat over time, additional gradual rate hikes are likely to be appropriate over the next few years to sustain the economic expansion and return inflation to our 2 percent goal," Yellen said in prepared remarks for her Humphrey-Hawkins testimony.
  2. The Bank of Canada raised rates for the first time in seven years. Data from the overnight index swaps market showed a nearly 80% chance of another hike by December, while Canada's 2-year yield touched its highest since September 2014 at 1.172%.
  3. Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday was the largest ever, the company said, and it beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Amazon shares went back above $1,000.
  4. Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption and sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison. A judge found him guilty of accepting bribes worth 3.7 million reais ($1.2 million) from an engineering firm that refurbished his beach apartment in exchange for state contracts.

Additionally:

BARCLAYS: The perfect time to buy Snap will come after one key event

Yellen went to Congress and got grilled about the Fed's leaks and secret speeches.

$5.4 TRILLION ASSET MANAGER: Investors aren't taking enough risk in the stock market

The most popular measure of the stock market's value 'deserves to be trashed'

A 'new phenomenon' is helping propel stocks to record highs

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria’s Central Bank infamous FX policy achieving resultsbullet
3 Finance Most people blow 70% of their money on 3 things — and...bullet

Finance

Bitcoin is up 250% since last year, but recently it has experience big swings in its price.
Finance Bitcoin is embroiled in a civil war — here's one way it can unfold
Jonathan Roper, second from left, a former Insys Therapeutics district sales manager, and Fernando Serrano, center, a former sales representative, walk with Serrano's lawyer, Jude Cardenas, right, out of federal court in August.
Finance It's been a brutal week for the most shameless company in the opioid crisis — and it's about to get worse (INSY)
Tipping is off the table. Maialino, an Italian restaurant in New York City, is pictured.
Finance I went to a no-tipping restaurant for the first time — and I'm convinced it's better for employees and diners alike
null
Finance UBS: Wall Street might be underestimating the most important part of Netflix's business (NFLX)