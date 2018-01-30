Finance :  Disney CEO Bob Iger has sold his palatial New York apartment for $18.75 million — have a look inside

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Disney CEO Bob Iger sold his palatial New York apartment on the Upper East Side earlier this week, according to Curbed NY.

Located in a co-op building that overlooks Central Park, the gorgeous home sold for $18.75 million, just under his asking price of $19 million.

Here's what it's like inside:

The apartment has a private elevator that opens up to a vestibule outside the apartment. You enter through the gallery here.

The living room is very spacious. All of the interiors were designed by Victoria Hagan Interiors, whose work Architectural Digest described as "timeless American design."

It even has a wood-burning fireplace for those chilly evenings.

The living room offers up views of the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Reservoir in Central Park. You know, in case you want to watch people taking their morning jogs.

The wood-paneled library is sure to be a favorite of any book lovers.

The library has lots of character.

The apartment has four bedrooms. This looks like one of the kids' bedrooms.

Perhaps the greatest luxury at the apartment (for a New Yorker, anyways) is the in-unit washer and dryer. I don't think Iger is hauling his dirty duds down to the laundromat.

There's a full-sized dining room where Iger likely hatched plans for Disney's world domination over shrimp cocktail.

Just think of the dinner parties that could be had in this space!

The kitchen appears to have an industrial stove and a breakfast bar for you to enjoy your coffee.

The master suite has a bedroom, sitting room, walk-in closet, and two bathrooms.

Yes, two bathrooms.

The park-side Fifth Avenue address is one of the most desirable in New York City. It's no surprise Iger got close to his $19 million asking price.

Take a look at that floor plan. It looks quite a bit more expansive than my "cozy" one-bedroom.