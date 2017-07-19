Finance :  Digital continues to define Bank of America's future (BAC)

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "Payments Briefing" subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

Bank of America has been an active player in promoting digital growth by investing in technology that offers consumers frictionless and convenient experiences. This strategy has made its digital channel a major driver of growth in Q2 2017.

Over the past year, Bank of America has added a suite of features that's enhanced its digital offerings.

Bank of America has tested digitized branches with positive results. These tellerless, fully automated branches enable customers to access contactless ATMs and connect with call centers via video-conference technology to perform a number of tasks, such as applying for financial products. These branches have roughly half the traffic of nearby branches after just five months.

Ultimately, all of these new features have led to continuous growth, with Q2 2017 being one of Bank of America's most successful.

Bank of America saw both its digital and mobile users grow. The firm added roughly 1.8 million digital users year-over-year to reach 34 million in Q2. This digital channel is led by the bank's mobile users — Bank of America added 700,000 new mobile customers YoY, to reach 22.9 million. This puts Bank of America just ahead of Wells Fargo, which boasts 20.4 million mobile users, but it still lags JPMorgan Chase, which has 28.4 million users.

