Finance :  Delta strikes back with facts after Ann Coulter goes on multi-day Twitter tirade (DAL)

On Saturday, political commentator Ann Coulter launched into an epic multi-day Twitter tirade after accusing Delta Airlines of giving away her seat on a flight that day.

According to Coulter's tweet storm, Delta gave away an extended legroom economy class seat, for which she paid $30, to another passenger.

(Delta has said it will refund the $30 Coulter spent on her seat upgrade.)

This event led Coulter to call Delta the "worst airline in America" followed by pictures of her seatmates and a Delta flight attendant in an attempt to publicly shame them.

In other tweets, Coulter complained about everything from the airline's Wifi service to the time she spent carefully selecting her seat.

At one point, the political commentator went as far as comparing Delta's staff to the Stasi, East Germany's brutally oppressive secret police and even threatened to call CEO Ed Bastian.

The Atlanta-based airline responded to the controversial media figure who was traveling on Delta Flight 2852 from New York to West Palm Beach, Florida, by chiding Coulter for her "derogatory and slanderous" posts about its customers and employees.

In a statement to the public, Delta wrote:

"We are sorry that the customer did not receive the seat she reserved and paid for. More importantly, we are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media. Her actions are unnecessary and unacceptable. Each of our employees is charged with treating each other as well as our customers with dignity and respect. And we hold each other accountable when that does not happen.Delta expects mutual civility throughout the entire travel experience. We will refund Ms. Coulter's $30 for the preferred seat on the exit row that she purchased."

In response to the tirade, Delta offered a full explanation of what actually occurred on Flight 2852.

According to Delta, Coulter originally booked seat 15F. On the aircraft operating this flight, 15F is located by the window in an emergency exit row. But, the airline said Coulter changed her seat to 15D, which is by the aisle, within 24 hours of the flight. The mix up that actually set off the tweet story came at the time of boarding when Delta accidentally moved Coulter to 15A, a window seat.

As a result, Coulter didn't actually lose any of the extra legroom on which she spent $30. However, the commentator did have to suffer in a window seat as opposed to one along the aisle.

Delta claims its staff made several attempts to reach out to Coulter over the weekend but did not hear back from her until Sunday evening.