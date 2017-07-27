Finance :  Delta, Air France, Virgin Atlantic, and China Eastern have announced a billion-dollar mega-deal (DAL)

Delta Air Lines and China Eastern have announced that they have each purchased 10% of Air France.

In addition, Air France-KLM has agreed to purchase the Virgin Group's 31% stake in Virgin Atlantic valued at $287 million.

Air France-KLM formed following a 2004 merger that saw the national airlines of France and the Netherlands come together to form one of the largest carriers in Europe.

In 2012, Delta acquired a 49% stake in Virgin Atlantic Airways from Singapore Airlines in a deal worth $360 million.

In 2015, Delta acquired 3.55% of China Eastern Airlines for $450 million.

Last week, Air France announced the launch of Joon, a boutique, millennial-focused airline that's it hopes will put the company in a better position to compete globally.

"Delta is the first major US carrier to understand that the international airline market is now about today, but about the strategic investments in the future," Airways senior business analyst Vinay Bhaskara told Business Insider.

Overall, Bhaskara believes the deal is a win-win for all parties involved. The deal creates a metal-mutual joint venture with the greatest collection of trans-Atlantic mega hubs in the business — New York, Atlanta, London, Amsterdam, and Paris.

This story is developing.