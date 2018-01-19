Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Cryptocurrencies were unable to pull out of the red after this week's bloodbath

Finance Cryptocurrencies were unable to pull out of the red after this week's bloodbath

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It was a rough week for cryptocurrencies as more than $100 billion in value was erased.

Bitcoin price play

Bitcoin price

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bitcoin and most other major cryptocurrencies had a rough week.

The week began with a massive selloff — dubbed a bloodbath — which was fueled by rumors out of Russia, South Korea, and China that their governments may further crack down on cryptocurrency exchanges and mining.

Bitcoin was able to maintain its spot as the world’s largest cryptocurrency. The flagship coin bottomed out below $10,000 — a milestone it crossed in November — before climbing back above $11,000. It’s set to remain roughly 14% down Friday evening.

Here’s how the other large cryptocurrencies have fared this week:

When all was said and done, global cryptocurrency market cap was down 21% Friday afternoon from Monday's highs, sitting at roughly $561.19 billion

"These governments in Asia are concerned about losses in crypto disrupting other areas of the market," Michael Arrington, who recently joined blockchain tech company Aelf as an advisor, told Business Insider.

He also said that countries on the continent see a huge opportunity in blockchain, and noted huge exuberance around the tech. "There's a rising level of enthusiasm and focus on the tech," he said.

Here are all the theories explaining this week's crypto market crash>>

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Some cryptocurrency traders in South Korea took the bitcoin...bullet
3 Finance Every year Nigeria loses N1 trillion to students schooling...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Lowe's moves higher after reports that it could triple in value (LOW)
Stock market NYSE floor sweep
Finance Here’s what could happen to the stock market if the government shuts down
Stock market NYSE floor sweep
Finance Here’s what could happen to the stock market if the government shuts down
Once you know the questions to ask, finding the answer is easier than you think.
Finance If you're not asking yourself these 5 questions about money, you might already be screwed