Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: XRP is surging

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Ripple's XRP has been on a tear for the past month, skyrocketing to the number-two spot behind bitcoin with a market cap of $139 billion — potentially making its cofounder a billionaire.

Here are the standings as of Thursday morning:

What's happening: