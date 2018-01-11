Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Ripple explodes

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

XRP got a boost Thursday after MoneyGram said it would use Ripple's services to speed up payments.

rocket take off play

rocket take off

(Bill Ingalls/NASA)
Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Ripple's XRP cryptocurrency is up more than 5% Thursday, reversing heavy losses from earlier in the week, after the company announced MoneyGram would use XRP to speed up payments and reduce settlement costs.

Here are the current standings:

What's happening:

trader
