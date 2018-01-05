Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Ethereum clears $1,000

Ethereum, now the third-largest cryptocurrency, briefly passed $1,000 per coin early Friday morning.

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

Ethereum, now the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has been on a tear in this first week of the year. The coin crossed the $1,000 mark early Friday morning before giving up some of its gains.

Here are the current standings:

What's happening:

