Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Crypto comes storming back

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

The cryptocurrency market came storming back Friday after a holiday slump.

The market capitalization for cryptocurrencies retested old highs, crossing back over $600 billion. The market first hit the milestone on December 18. It bottomed out four days later at $412 billion.

The biggest gains in the market were not among the top known cryptos - such as bitcoin and Ethereum - but smaller so-called alt-coins. Here's the scoreboard for Friday:

Smaller coins, such as Cardano and Stellar, were up more than 20% apiece, according to data provider CoinMarketCap.com.

What's happening: