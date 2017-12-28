Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin plunges amid fear of crackdown in South Korea

news

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider's roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today.

The price of bitcoin dipped below $14,000 Thursday morning amid fears that South Korea plans to shut exchanges. Across the board, the top cryptocurrencies were trading lower.

Ripple, which Wednesday announced a consortium with a number of Japanese credit card companies, was the lone coin in the green.

Here's the scoreboard as of Thursday afternoon:

What's happening: