Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin plunges amid fear of crackdown in South Korea

Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin plunges amid fear of crackdown in South Korea

  • Published:

With the exception of Ripple, all of the top cryptocurrencies were trading in the red Thursday.

Olympics dive diving play

Olympics dive diving

(Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

The price of bitcoin dipped below $14,000 Thursday morning amid fears that South Korea plans to shut exchanges. Across the board, the top cryptocurrencies were trading lower.

Ripple, which Wednesday announced a consortium with a number of Japanese credit card companies, was the lone coin in the green.

Here's the scoreboard as of Thursday afternoon:

What's happening:

  1. 'Heed these words of warning:' Ethereum founder threatens to leave if the crypto community doesn't grow up. The 23-year-old founder of Ethereum took to Twitter on Wednesday to lament the immaturity of communities across the cryptocurrency market.
  2. Some of the biggest crypto exchanges are shutting out new users because they can't keep up with demand. Cryptocurrency exchanges are experiencing growing pains as the market for digital coins explodes. Now, at least three cryptocurrency exchanges — Bittrex, Bitfinex, and CEX.io — have stopped onboarding new users altogether.
  3. Bitcoin is losing its dominance over the crypto market. Bitcoin had an incredible run in 2017, but in one respect the coin is worse off than it was at the beginning of the year. Its share of the cryptocurrency market has more than halved since January 2017.
  4. The mysterious bitcoin tycoon who promised to give away an $86 million fortune just made another donation. A mysterious bitcoin tycoon with the alias PineappleFund made a million-dollar donation to the digital library nonprofit Internet Archive.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance 8 things you can do today to be richer in 2018bullet
3 Finance The 12 best countries to live in around the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Oxford Street in London, the scene of many a minimum wage retail job.
Finance Raising the minimum wage in Britain has been a huge benefit to workers — and employers are largely unharmed
50-year-old silver-haired, tattooed Italian Gianluca Vacchi has over 11 million Instagram followers and is an aspiring actor.
Finance The extravagant life of Gianluca Vacchi, the Italian millionaire with an 11 million-strong Instagram following who now has his sights set on acting
null
Strategy 20 lottery winners who lost every penny
Screen Shot 2017 12 28 at 4.03.49 PM
Finance Ripple hits all time high