Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Bitcoin is doing even worse than stocks

Everything you need to know about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies today.

(REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)
Stock markets officially entered a correction this week, but bitcoin is doing even worse. It's down nearly 28% since US markets began their slide in late January — even including a rebound during most of this week.

Here are the current prices:

What else is happening:

Business Insider has officially launched its first ever Facebook group, Crypto Insider. Join today to discuss cryptocurrencies and blockchain with readers from all over the world, as well as Business Insider staff.

