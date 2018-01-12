Finance :  CRYPTO INSIDER: Betting on bitcoin is about to get easier

news

It's about to get a lot easier to bet on the price of bitcoin. Grayscale's Bitcoin Investment Trust, a vehicle that seeks to track the price of the cryptocurrency, announced a 91-for-1 split that will bring the price of a single share down from $1,860 to roughly $20.

