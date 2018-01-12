Home > Business Insider > Finance >

CRYPTO INSIDER: Betting on bitcoin is about to get easier

Finance CRYPTO INSIDER: Betting on bitcoin is about to get easier

  Published: 2018-01-12

Prices are climbing on Friday, but it may not be enough to save them from the first negative week in a long time.

Welcome to Crypto Insider, Business Insider’s roundup of all the bitcoin and cryptocurrency news you need to know today. Sign up here to get this email delivered direct to your inbox.

It's about to get a lot easier to bet on the price of bitcoin. Grayscale's Bitcoin Investment Trust, a vehicle that seeks to track the price of the cryptocurrency, announced a 91-for-1 split that will bring the price of a single share down from $1,860 to roughly $20.

