Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Consumer spending propels economic growth in the 2nd quarter — but by less than expected

Finance Consumer spending propels economic growth in the 2nd quarter — but by less than expected

  • Published:

Consumers most likely did much of the heavy lifting by increasing their spending.

null play

null

(David McNew/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stronger consumer spending accelerated the US economy in the second quarter, according to the Commerce Department's first estimate of gross domestic product released Friday.

This preliminary report, based on incomplete data, showed that GDP increased by 2.6%, signaling that the growth slowdown in the first three months of this year was temporary.

7 28 17 GDP growth COTD play

7 28 17 GDP growth COTD

(Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Bureau of Economic Analysis via FRED)

It was forecast to show that economic growth rose at a 2.7% pace, according to Bloomberg. Growth in the first quarter was revised down to 1.2% from 1.4%.

Consumers did much of the heavy lifting in Q2 by increasing their spending, helped by a steady labor market. Personal consumption, which makes the biggest contribution to growth, rose by 2.8% as economists had expected.

Business spending, characterized as nonresidential fixed investment, also made a positive contribution to growth, as it increased by 5.2%. But spending on housing investment was notably weak, declining by 6.8%. The National Association of Homebuilders has repeatedly said land and labor shortages are limiting the pace of construction, even as the nation faces a shortage of affordable housing.

The Commerce Department also released its annual revisions of the past two years' worth of GDP data. It showed that growth averaged a 2.2% pace from 2014 to 2016, up from 2.1%.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The 16 highest-paid CEOs in the world of bankingbullet
3 Finance The all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom is a modern private jet for...bullet

Finance

It's a lot of food for less than $15.
Finance We visited the regional chain that Southerners say is better than In-N-Out and Shake Shack — here's the verdict
Is Tesla CEO Elon Musk the next Steve Jobs?
Finance Tesla's Model 3 launch could be as big as the introduction of the iPhone (TSLA)
null
Finance What you need to know on Wall Street today
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is unlikely to be thrilled about the impending expiration of the company's post-IPO share lockup.
Finance Snap is facing its biggest challenge yet (SNAP)