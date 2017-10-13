Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Consumer confidence explodes to a 13-year high

Finance Consumer confidence explodes to a 13-year high

  • Published: , Refreshed:

US consumers haven't been this optimistic about the economy since the start of 2004, according to a University of Michigan survey.

null play

null

(REUTERS/Mike Stone)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

US consumers haven't been this optimistic about the economy since the start of 2004, according to a survey conducted by the University of Michigan.

The consumer-sentiment index registered a preliminary October reading of 101.1, a monthly report showed Friday.

The data suggest that consumer spending will likely continue to support the economy through at least mid-2018, at which time this economic expansion would become the second-longest since the 19th century. US economic growth in the second quarter rose to a two-year high on stronger consumer and business spending, a late-September report showed.

The surge in optimism "reflects an unmistakable sense among consumers that economic prospects are now about as good as could be expected," said Richard Curtin, the chief economist of the survey.

null play

null

(University of Michigan via Bloomberg)

"This 'as good as it gets' outlook is supported by a moderation in the expected pace of growth in both personal finances and the overall economy, accompanied by a growing sense that, even with this moderation, it would still mean the continuation of good economic times." But consumers continue to expect slow wage growth, and limits on how quickly their living standards will improve, according to the survey.

Consumer sentiment spiked after President Donald Trump's election largely along partisan lines: Republicans turned much more optimistic while Democrats turned more bearish on the economy's direction.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria not among top 10 investment destinations in Africa for...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Finance Bitcoin just hit an all-time high — here's how you buy and sell it
woman using bank ATM
Finance I haven't paid an ATM fee in over 10 years — and I can tell anyone how to stop paying them for good
null
Finance Goldman Sachs just issued the most bullish call yet on Netflix (NFLX)
null
Finance Goldman Sachs just issued the most bullish call yet on Netflix (NFLX)