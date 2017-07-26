Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Citigroup just named a new head of a $390 billion unit (C)

Finance Citigroup just named a new head of a $390 billion unit (C)

  • Published:

Citigroup has named David Ballin as global head of investments for its private banking unit.

A man walks past a branch of Citibank in Beijing, China, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon play

A man walks past a branch of Citibank in Beijing, China, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Citigroup has named David Ballin as the global head of investments for its private banking unit.

The group, which generated $2.9 billion in revenue over the past 12 months, manages $390 billion in assets for some 10,000 high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients.

Ballin previously served as the global head of managed investments for Citi Private Bank.

“Over the past eight years, David has demonstrated an enormous amount of passion and enthusiasm for the Private Bank and its clients," said Peter Charrington, the global head of Citi Private Bank, in a statement.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Millennials are killing the beer industrybullet
3 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet

Finance

First-time investors: Master these rules.
Finance There are 3 things to understand about investing if you want to make money in the stock market
null
Finance The new Equinox SUV is Chevy's best shot at taking on Honda and Toyota (GM)
Ken Moelis
Finance WALL STREET CEO ON HIRING: 'If you have any names, email them to us' (MC)
echnicians of AMD, the world's second-largest maker of computer microprocessors after Intel Corp, display wafers for the media in the eastern German city of Dresden.
Finance AMD: Cryptocurrency mining won't be a 'long-term growth driver' (AMD)