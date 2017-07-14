Finance :  Citigroup beats on earnings as fixed income business soars

The bank reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, eclipsing Wall Street estimates of $1.22 per share.

“During the quarter, we saw

continued momentum in our

businesses, with loan and

revenue growth across both sides

of the house," Citi CEO Michael Corbat said. "Our Global

Consumer Bank posted revenue

growth in all three regions. Our

Institutional Clients Group had a

very strong quarter all-around,

including its best Investment

Banking performance in seven

years.

Here are the key numbers: