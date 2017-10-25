Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Chipotle misses big on earnings, shares plunge towards 5-year low (CMG)

Finance Chipotle misses big on earnings, shares plunge towards 5-year low (CMG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Chipotle on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that missed the lowest forecast from Wall Street analysts.

Image
  • Queso
    Queso   
  • null
    null   
Queso play

Queso

(Business Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Chipotle's third-quarter earnings per share missed analysts' estimates.
  • The company noted that its earnings were impacted by recent hurricanes, but its release made no mention of the mixed reviews its queso got.
  • Chipotle's stock fell to a near five-year low in premarket trading.

Chipotle on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings that missed analysts' forecasts following recent hurricanes and costs related to a data breach.

The fast-casual chain reported earnings per share of $0.69 and adjusted EPS of $1.33, missing analysts' forecast for $1.63 according to Bloomberg. Revenue totaled $1.13 billion, missing the estimate for $1.14 billion. Sales at stores open for at least one year rose 1% (1.2% forecast).

Chipotle also lowered its outlook for the year. It projected new restaurant openings in the low end of its previously announced range of 195-210. It now sees same-store sales growth of 6.5%, down from an older forecast for growth in the high single digits.

Ahead of the earnings release, analysts were focused on the mixed reviews of Chipotle's newly introduced queso.

Last Friday, RBC's David Palmer cut his price target on the stock to $330 from $400 on the expectation that queso and other marketing efforts would disappoint. He lowered his target by another $10 after the earnings release.

"Chipotle's earnings power remains volatile as new initiatives like queso prove to be less incremental than expected, new unit returns slow (to 20% vs. 70% at peak), and profitability continues to erode due to rising labor costs," Palmer said in a note.

Chipotle shares fell nearly 12% in premarket trading to $285.46, putting them on track to open at the lowest level in about five years.

Analysts were also looking out for the impact of a new norovirus outbreak in July on same-store sales, and any slowdown caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The company has been working to win back customers after norovirus and E. coli outbreaks were linked to its food in 2015.

"Despite several unusual impacts during the quarter, including the impact of hurricanes, we maintained our focus and saw some encouraging signs," Steve Ells, Chipotle's CEO, said in a statement.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance Mark Zuckerberg and his college-sweetheart wife, Priscilla Chan,...bullet
2 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jeff Bezos.
Finance Wall Street could be next to get Amazon'd (AMZN)
FILE PHOTO: An attendant holds a bitcoin sign during the opening of Hong Kong's first bitcoin retail store February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo
Finance Law firms are preemptively opening Bitcoin wallets to pay ransoms
Chinese President Xi Jinping and former Chinese President Jiang Zemin at the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, T, CMG, AMD)
Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos.
Finance Traders are betting that tech giants will crush earnings season