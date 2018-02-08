Finance :  Chinese tech giant Tencent is making a killing on its Snap investment

news

Chinese tech giant Tencent is Snap's largest shareholder, owning 17%.

The firm has likely seen a hefty gain thanks to Snap's stock, which on Wednesday climbed above its initial public offering price for the first time since July.

Tencent’s bet on Snap seems to be working out.

The Chinese tech giant, which has a market cap of more than $518 billion, snapped up 146 million shares of Snap in November, public filings show. The prices at which Tencent made its purchases are unclear, but Snap shares have surged 25% since then, thanks to the social-media company’s recent earnings beat.

When Tencent's investment was announced, shares were trading at roughly $13. With Snap's 45% rise this week following a blockbuster earnings that investment is now worth more than $2 billion.

Combined with its $2 billion pre-IPO investments in Snap, Tencent is currently the largest shareholder, with a 17.5% stake, according to Bloomberg data. That could make for a hefty profit if the firm decides to exit its Snap investment anytime soon.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel is also seeing green this week. The 27-year-old founder owns just over 10% of the company, and has seen his net worth swell to $4.3 billion, up about $1.3 billion following the report.

Tencent might be bullish, but Wall Street remains skeptical of Snap’s future.

Analysts polled by Bloomberg have an average price target of $15.82 for the stock — 20% below where shares were trading Thursday afternoon.

“Snap reported good 4Q17 results vs. expectations, with revenues above forecasts,” Pivotal analyst Brian Weiser said in a note. “However, we did not hear any commentary nor observe any data which causes us to meaningfully alter longer-term variables in our model. Our price target remains $10 per share on a YE2018 basis, which continues to lead us to rate the stock Sell."

Jeffries analyst Brent Thill echoed Weiser’s concerns: “A good quarter doesn't change our fundamental view that Snap has its work cut out to continue to deserve a premium multiple,” he said.