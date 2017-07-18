Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Check out Bombardier's next generation $73 million Global 7000 private jet

The Bombardier Global 7000 will take on Gulfstream's G650ER when it enters service in 2018.

(Bombardier)
On Monday, Bombardier confirmed that the first examples of its next generation Global 7000 private jet are undergoing final assembly at its factory near Toronto, Canada.

Thus far, the Montreal-based airplane maker says its three Global 7000 test planes have conducted over 500 hours worth of flight testing.

"The Global 7000 aircraft’s flight validation program is making steady headway because of the aircraft’s reliable and mature configuration while in parallel, solid progress of the testing on structural and systems rigs is supporting certification activities as per plan," Bombardier Vice President of product development and chief engineer, François Caza, said in a statement.

With two more test planes under construction, Bombardier says it's confident the Global 7000 will be able to complete its testing and certification program in time to enter service in the second half of 2018.

The long-delayed Global 7000, a victim of Bombardier's recent financial troubles, is expected to be one of the most capable and expensive private jets in the air with a price tag of $72.8 million.

Here's a closer look at the new Bombardier Global 7000:

The Global 7000 is the latest development of Bombardier's current flagship Global 5000 and...

(Bombardier)


... Global 6000 jets.

(Bombardier)


The Global 7000 first flew on November 4, 2016. Here, the final two Global 7000 test planes are under assembly. Once completed, they will join their three sister planes at Bombardier's flight test center in Wichita, Kansas.

(Bombardier)


In the marketplace, the 7000 is poised to take on rival Gulfstream's all-conquering G650ER.

(Flickr/Falcon Photography)


The Global 7000 is powered by a pair of General Electric Passport turbofan engines and boasts a top speed of Mach 0.925.

(Bombardier)


The 7000 has a maximum range of more than 8,500 miles. That means it can fly non-stop between Sydney and San Francisco or New York and Dubai or London and Singapore.

(Bombardier)


The Global 7000's cabin, with seating for up to 19 passengers, is infinitely customizable to the customer's personal tastes.

(Bombardier)


That means customers can mix and match whatever cabin configuration and design they want. In fact, they can even order the jet with permanent sleeping quarters.

(Bombardier)


At more than 111 ft. long, the Global 7000 is the largest dedicated private jet in the world. There are certainly larger private jets out there, but they are airliners converted for private use.

(Bombardier)


In total, the Global 7000's cabin is divided into four passenger living areas and one crew rest area.

(Bombardier)


First, there's the Club Suite where it's all about business. It features four traditional seats with fold-away tables and a wall-mounted entertainment screen.

(Bombardier)


Then there's the Conference Suite. With room for six, it's perfect for formal business meetings and...

(Bombardier)


.... Lavish in-flight meals.

(Bombardier)


The 7000 also offers an entertainment suite complete with a large, high definition TV and premium audio system.

(Bombardier)


In fact, the Global 7000 is equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber optic backbone that links to the internet through high-speed Ka-band satellite technology. The whole system is designed to support the bandwidth needs of video streaming,

(Bombardier)


Finally, there's the Master Suite. This affords customers the privacy of a hotel suite and even features ...

(Bombardier)


.... A private en suite bathroom and shower.

(Bombardier)


Up front, pilots flying the Global 7000 will have access to the latest high tech goodies money can buy. This includes a full glass cockpit, head-up display, fly-by-wire technology, enhanced/synthetic vision technology, weather radar with wind shear detection, and advanced navigation systems.

(Bombardier)


