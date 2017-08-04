Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Canada adds a bunch of full-time jobs

Finance Canada adds a bunch of full-time jobs

  • Published:

The latest look at the health of the Canadian economy.

A spectator waits for the start of the Canada vs. Russia men's ice hockey play-offs quarterfinals at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics February 24, 2010. play

A spectator waits for the start of the Canada vs. Russia men's ice hockey play-offs quarterfinals at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics February 24, 2010.

(Reuters/Hans Deryk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Canada added a bunch of full-time jobs last month.

The Canadian labor force added 10,900 jobs in July, according to Statistics Canada. That's roughly in line with economists' forecasts for 10,000.

Breaking down the numbers, the economy added 35,100 full-time jobs, but lost 24,300 part-time jobs.

Employment increased primarily for women aged 55 and up. There was little change for other demographic groups.

The unemployment rate dropped to 6.3%, the lowest rate since October 2008, from 6.5%. That was due to the number of people searching for work dropping, according to Statitics Canada.

The Canadian dollar dipped after the data crossed. It was down by 0.3% at 1.2610 against the US dollar at 8:32 a.m. ET.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria's economy has a lot to worry about after the IMF's visitbullet
3 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet

Finance

Bravo!
Finance The Tesla Model 3 looks brilliant, but if you can't wait for one, the Chevy Bolt is on sale and we drove it (GM)
null
Finance Jobs report beats expectations, unemployment rate returns to 16-year low
crash
Finance Bitcoin cash is crashing
Members of the grounds crew pulling the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, GPRO, SHAK, TM)