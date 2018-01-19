Finance :  Britain's retail sector got crushed in December — and Black Friday is to blame

news

LONDON — UK retail sales plunged in December, as shoppers pulled back from spending after the excesses of Black Friday, data from the Office for National Statistics released on Friday showed.

Overall retail sales fell by 1.5% in the month compared to November, falling even more than the 1% drop that had been forecast prior to the release.

The data may look pretty awful on the surface, it is negatively impacted by the fact that November was an unusually strong month, thanks to the growth of the previously USA-only shopping day known as Black Friday.

Black Friday, celebrated the day after Thanksgiving, sees retailers slash prices on high ticket items like televisions, computers and other tech equipment.

It has grown substantially in popularity in the UK in recent years, with almost all retailers now running some sort of Black Friday sale.

"Consumers continue to move Christmas purchases earlier with higher spending in November and lower spending in December than seen in previous years," Rhian Murphy, a senior ONS statistician said in a statement.

