Finance :  Boeing beats on earnings, raises guidance (BA)

Boeing beat third-quarter earnings estimates, and raises full year guidance.
Boeing beat Wall Street expetactations for third-quarter results on Wednesday on the back of its commercial aircraft deliveries. Boeing set a record with 202 commercial aircraft deliveries
Boeing raised its earnings and cash flow guidance for the year. The company increased its full-year earnings-per-share guidance to between $11.20 and $11.40 from between $11.10 and $11.30. It raised its core EPS guidance to between $9.90 and $10.10 from $9.80 and $10.00, which the company attributed to a lower-than-expected tax rate.
The company reported lower sales in its commercial and defense sectors compared to the third-quarter of 2016.
The aerospace and defense company reported core earnings per share of $2.72, above the estimate, according to a Bloomberg poll of analysts.
Boeing picked up a record of 202 commercial aircraft deliveries and enjoyed a backlog of 5,700 aircraft, the company said in a release.
Here are the key figures:
Despite some challenges, the company has beat estimates the past four quarters.
Boeing’s stock has more than doubled in the past year, climbing 69.64% year-to-date, which makes it the best performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Boeing stock was slightly down 0.3% in pre-market trading.