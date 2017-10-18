Finance :  Bitcoin suffers its biggest plunge in a month as traders fear tighter regulations

A report by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission raised fears about future regulations.
Bitcoin's price fell by the most in a month Wednesday after US regulators signaled that the cryptocurrency may come under more scrutiny. Other large cryptocurrencies including ethereum and bitcoin cash were also sharply lower.
A primer by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released Tuesday said virtual tokens used in Initial Coin Offerings, the process of launching digital currencies, were characterized as securities, which could bring them under its regulatory scope.
"There is no inconsistency between the SEC’s analysis and the CFTC’s determination that virtual currencies are commodities and that virtual tokens may be commodities or derivatives contracts depending on the particular facts and circumstances," the report said.
At 10:21 a.m. ET, bitcoin is down by 8.5% to 5,125 per dollar.
The volatile cryptocurrency has previously fallen on reports that China was closing down local exchanges, although it quickly rebounded to nearly 6,000 per dollar.