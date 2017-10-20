Finance :  Bitcoin spikes to a record high near $6,000

Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Bitcoin has been on fire.

  • Bitcoin is closing in on the $6,000 mark for the first time on Friday, trading up 5.1% $5988 a coin, according to Bloomberg data.
  • The reason for Friday's sudden spike is unclear.
  • The cryptocurrency had been hovering little changed for most of the morning before suddenly spiking around 10 a.m. ET.
  • Bitcoin has been able to shrug off news of a crackdown in China and regulatory uncertainty around initial coin offerings, a cryptocurrency-based fundraising method.
  • After bottoming out near $2,900 per coin on September 15, it has since rallied.
  • Bitcoin is up more than 500% this year.

