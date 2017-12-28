Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Bitcoin is losing its dominance over the crypto market

Finance Bitcoin is losing its dominance over the crypto market

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Its share of the cryptocurrency market has more than halved since January 2017.

A man walks past an electric board showing exchange rates of various cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (top L) at a cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul play

A man walks past an electric board showing exchange rates of various cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (top L) at a cryptocurrencies exchange in Seoul

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Bitcoin had an incredible run in 2017, but in one respect the coin is worse off than it was at the beginning of the year.
  • Its share of the cryptocurrency market has more than halved since January 2017.

2017 was an incredible year for bitcoin.

In addition to appreciating by more than 1,500% since the start of the year, it also now has two futures markets, which have lured a number of traditional Wall Street players in to the nascent digital coin space.

Still, in one respect the coin is far worse off now than it was at the start of 2017.

At the beginning of the year bitcoin commanded nearly 90% of the cryptocurrency market, according to data from CoinMarketCap.com. That number fell off a cliff in March, after which it shortly rebounded as bitcoin soared to eye-popping new highs.

That number started to decline again in early December, reaching a low of 42% on Monday.

It's a similar story for Ethereum. For some time it looked as if it could take over bitcoin's number one spot. Since June its share of the market has fell from about 32% to near 13% on Wednesday.

Take a look at this chart showing the market capitalization of the largest cryptocurrencies:

null play

null

(CoinMarketCap)

Subscribe to our Crypto Insider newsletter for the best of the blockchain every day

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The 12 best countries to live in around the worldbullet
3 Finance The Audi RS7 Performance is a vicious six-figure supercar...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie cancelled initial plans to build a new tunnel between New Jersey and New York in 2010.
Finance Some New Jersey train commuters would have to pay almost $30 for a round-trip ticket to NYC once a rate hike goes into full effect
A protester holds a national flag as a bank branch, housed in the magistracy of the Supreme Court of Justice, burns during a rally against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela, June 12, 2017.
Finance 50 stunning moments captured by the award-winning Reuters photography team in 2017
null
Finance STOCKS CLOSE FLAT: Here's what you need to know
The 2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Finance We drove 3 of the most popular minivans in the US — and the winner was clear