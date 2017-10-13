Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Bitcoin is going bananas

Finance Bitcoin is going bananas

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bitcoin is up about 30% in the past week.

null play

null

(Andrew Burton/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bitcoin on Friday morning soared past $5,400, $5,500, $5,600, $5,700, and ultimately $5,800 for the first time before putting in a record high of $5,866 a coin, according to Bloomberg data. The cryptocurrency has since pared its gains, but it still trades up 3.92% at $5,626 a coin.

Friday's advance comes after Coinbase, a digital currency exchange, announced that customers could instantly purchase bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies using a US bank account. Those customers previously had to wait several days before receiving their digital currency.

It has been a monster week for bitcoin, which has soared nearly 30% since last Friday's close. It blew through the highly anticipated $5,000 level on Thursday, just days after The Wall Street Journal reported that Goldman Sachs was looking into setting up a bitcoin trading operation, and Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said the cryptocurrency was "certainly more than just a fad."

But things didn't look too promising in September. News of a crackdown on trading in China and regulatory uncertainty around initial coin offerings, a cryptocurrency-based fundraising method, pushed the cryptocurrency to a low of $2,900 a coin on September 15.

Neil Wilson, a senior analyst at ETX Capital, told Business Insider on Thursday that "bulls returned to the market with a vengeance."

Bitcoin is up about 476% this year.

null play

null

(Markets Insider)

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria not among top 10 investment destinations in Africa for...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

The Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opening the floodgates after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, SNAP)
Bank of America
Finance Bank of America beats on earnings (BAC)
History shows that stock traders should fear losses on Friday the 13th in the month of October.
Finance Stock traders should fear Friday the 13th — especially in October
Tax avoidance UK
Finance The millions HMRC pays to informants may not be value for money