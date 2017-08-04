Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Bitcoin cash is crashing

Finance Bitcoin cash is crashing

  • Published:

And it may continue to crash.

crash play

crash

(Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bitcoin cash, the new alternative cryptocurrency, is crashing.

Bitcoin cash has dropped 33% to $290 a coin over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. That's down from its all-time high of $727 set on Wednesday, a day after its debut.

Meanwhile, bitcoin is up 1.92% $2,852.

To recap, on Tuesday, bitcoin split in two following a years-long battle in the community over the rules that should guide the cryptocurrency's network.

That split resulted in the creation of a new cryptocurrency, bitcoin cash, which has the same basic underpinnings, but plays by different rules. In essence, it's almost like bitcoin cash is a copy of bitcoin, but it's built to process more transactions and faster.

Many folks in the crypto-community think that bitcoin cash's price has been inflated by technology issues underpinning the technology.

A lot of bitcoin investors can't access their coins. As a result, they can't transfer them to exchanges where they can actively be sold.

According to Lasher, the CMO of Breadwallet, a bitcoin wallet, the price of bitcoin cash could drop even further once those coins are unleashed onto exchanges. That's a result of simple economics. When more people look to sell a good than buy it, the price falls.

Samon Mow, chief strategy officer at Blockstream, told Business Insider the bitcoin cash house of cards will completely fall apart, as a result.

"It's unlikely that [bitcoin cash] will survive at prices above $100 in the long term," he said.

"We have some of our key traders telling us that they will be getting out of their BCC positions by 8 August," Sebastian Quinn-Watson, a venture partner for a bitcoin exchange operator based in Australia, Blockchain Global.

August 8 is the day on which SegWit, a software update for the original bitcoin blockchain, will go into effect.

"We see 8 August as the day the bell tolls for bitcoin cash," Quinn-Watson said. "If the prices of BCC remain strong post the 8th then it is likely to be a currency for a long period."

"Alternatively, we could see a consolidation in bitcoin and see it run well past its peak," he concluded.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Nigeria's economy has a lot to worry about after the IMF's visitbullet
3 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet

Finance

null
Finance Jobs report beats expectations, unemployment rate returns to 16-year low
Members of the grounds crew pulling the tarp on the field during a rain delay in the third inning of a game between the Kansas City Royals and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, GPRO, SHAK, TM)
traders 1929
Finance Here's a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now
The way stock traders surely feel amid the record streak of outperformance for active managers.
Finance Stock pickers are having a record-breaking year