Finance :  Billionaire Alibaba CEO Jack Ma sings at surprise music festival appearance (BABA)

We already know Jack Ma can dance. But the billionaire CEO of Alibaba showed recently that he can sing as well.

On October 11, Ma joined Chinese singer Li Jian on stage for a surprise appearance at Yunqi Music Festival, where he sang a duet on Li's hit song "Legend."

Adorned in a hip jacket, jeans and sunglasses combo, he didn't stop there.

Ma stayed on stage and sang solo for another three songs, including "Unchained Melody," followed by Jonathan Lee's "I Finally Lost You" and Wang Feng's "When I'm Thinking of You."

The festival was part of the Computing Conference 2017, an event hosted by Alibaba Cloud in the city of Hangzhou.

Ma's singing showcase comes just a month after he performed a choreographed dance to Michael Jackson at his company's 18th annual celebration. He's also been known to belt out tunes over the mic, having performed songs from the "Lion King" at a company meeting of more than 16,000 people back in 2014.

Watch the full performance here: