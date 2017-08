The slump in US auto sales extended into July with the so-called Big Three carmakers reporting declines that were worse than expected.

Here's the scoreboard of year-on-year sales:

Auto sales have fallen every month this year following seven straight years of record-setting volumes, suggesting that the market has peaked for now.

Economists forecast a rebound in July sales from June to a 16.8 million seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to Bloomberg.