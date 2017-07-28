Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Barclays slides to £1.4 billion loss as PPI costs spike

Finance Barclays slides to £1.4 billion loss as PPI costs spike

  • Published:

Barclays made an attributable loss of £1.4 billion, hit by increased PPI costs and losses resulting from the sale of its Africa unit.

Jes Staley speaks during a panel discussion at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual meeting in Washington September 25, 2011. play

Jes Staley speaks during a panel discussion at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) annual meeting in Washington September 25, 2011.

(Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

LONDON – Barclays made an attributable loss of £1.4 billion in the second quarter, hit by increased PPI costs and losses resulting from the sale of its Africa unit.

Revenue fell 15% to £5.06 billion, while the bank's cost to income ratio rose to 72%, up from 71% in the same period last year.

In a statement on Friday, CEO Jess Staley said: "Our business is now radically simplified, the restructuring is complete, our capital ratio is within our end-state target range, and while we are also working to put conduct issues behind us, we can now focus on what matters most to our shareholders: improving Group returns."

Barclays recognised a £700 million charge for PPI claimants in the first half of the year, up from £400 million a year ago. The lender also took a £2.2 billion loss on the sale of its operations in Africa. Revenues at Barclays' investment banking arm dropped 10%, while profits fell by almost a third.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance The 16 highest-paid CEOs in the world of bankingbullet
3 Finance 10 things you need to know in markets todaybullet

Finance

An employee sorts freshly harvested cannabis buds at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017.
Finance There's way too much weed in California
Brian Barnes, M1 Finance.
Finance I put $600 into a roboadviser invented by a 25-year old Stanford grad and I'm beating the market — so far
null
Finance The all-new Rolls-Royce Phantom is a modern private jet for the road
Floyd Mayweather
Sports Floyd Mayweather says he's gonna make a 's--- ton of money' from an initial coin offering