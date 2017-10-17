Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Bank stocks mixed despite Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earnings beats (MS, GS, JPM, C, WFC, BAC)

Finance Bank stocks mixed despite Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earnings beats (MS, GS, JPM, C, WFC, BAC)

  Published: , Refreshed:

Bank stocks mixed despite Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley earnings beats

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein attends the Clinton Global Initiative), on September 24, 2014 play

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein attends the Clinton Global Initiative), on September 24, 2014

(John Moore/Getty Images)
Trading on major bank stocks were mixed after two of the big banks reported earnings early Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley beat estimates for the third-quarter to mixed fanfare. Goldman stock was down 1.82% while Morgan Stanley shares were up 1.61%.

Goldman posted earnings per share of $5.02, ahead of the $4.19 expected by analysts. This was largely credited to a surge in investing and lending revenue.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $0.93, ahead of estimates of $0.81 per share. The bank saw strong performance from its dealmakers and wealth management unit.

Tuesday's results followed the strong performances by JPMorgan, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, which all posted earnings beats last week.

The S&P 500 Financials Index, which is comprised of banks and financial institutions, was down 0.25% after Tuesday's opening bell, but up 12.87% for the year. Here's a look at how the major banks are trading on Tuesday:

