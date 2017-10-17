Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Bank stocks get a boost as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley blow past estimates (MS, GS, JPM, C, WFC, BAC)

Finance Bank stocks get a boost as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley blow past estimates (MS, GS, JPM, C, WFC, BAC)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bank stocks get additional boost after Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley earnings beat estimates

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein attends the Clinton Global Initiative), on September 24, 2014 play

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein attends the Clinton Global Initiative), on September 24, 2014

(John Moore/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Stocks of all the major banks were slightly higher in pre-market trading after two of the big banks reported earnings on Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley beat estimates for the third-quarter, sending their stocks up 1.18% and 1.59% respectively.

Goldman posted earnings per share of $5.02, ahead of the $4.19 expected by analysts. This was largely credited to a surge in investing and lending revenue.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $0.93, ahead of estimates of $0.81 per share. The bank saw strong performance from its dealmakers and wealth management unit.

Tuesday's results follow the strong performances by JPMorgan, Citibank, Bank of America and Wells Fargo, which all posted earnings beats last week.

The S&P 500 Financials Index, which is comprised of banks and financial institutions, was up 0.64% ahead of Tuesday's opening bell and 12.87% for the year. Here's a look at how the major banks are trading early Tuesday:

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Currencies of 4 smaller African countries that are stronger in...bullet
3 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Goldman Sachs Group chairman and CEO Lloyd Blankfein.
Finance There's an under-the-radar business at Goldman Sachs that has been quietly crushing it (GS)
James Gorman.
Finance Morgan Stanley crushes earnings (MS)
null
Finance New York City yellow cabs have taken a back seat to Uber
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein participates in a panel discussion during the White House Summit on Working Families in Washington June 23, 2014.
Finance Goldman Sachs smashes earnings estimates (GS)