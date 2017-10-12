Finance :  Bank stocks are climbing after the first batch of earnings beats (JPM, C, MS, GS, BAC)

The first two of the big banks reported earnings on Thursday morning, and all of the major banks are rising following the reports.

JPMorgan and Citi posted their third-quarter earnings beats and saw their stocks rise after the results.

First, JPMorgan earned $1.76 per share, well above Wall Street's consensus estimate of $1.65 as revenue from fixed income trading plunged 27% from the same point last year.

Then, Citigroup posted earnings of $1.42 per share and reported its fixed-income unit saw revenue fall 16% compared to a year ago.

The rest of the major banks will report their earnings in the coming week. Wells Fargo and Bank of America will announce their results on Friday while Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley reporting next Tuesday.

Here's how the major banks are responding to Thursday's results.