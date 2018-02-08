Finance :  Bank of England holds interest rates and upgrades UK growth forecasts

news

The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 0.5% on Thursday in its first monetary policy decision of 2018

The rate was widely expected to remain unchanged, although the bank is expected to raise rates once or twice this year.

Bank signalled that policy may be "tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period" if UK economy continues to grow.

Alongside rate decision, the bank raised its forecasts for the UK's growth prospects in both 2018 and 2019.



LONDON — The Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 0.5% at the first meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in 2018, it was announced on Thursday.

The MPC voted unanimously in favour of leaving rates unchanged. The bank's quantitative easing programme also remained unchanged, with a cap of £435 billion on its asset purchases.

While policy was widely expected to remain unchanged, the bank made clear that it is ready for rate hikes in 2018, saying that policy could be "tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period" if the economy continues to grow as forecast.

The bank released its Quarterly Inflation Report alongside the monetary policy decisions. In it, the central bank upgraded its forecasts for UK economic growth in both 2018 and 2019.

The Bank of England now expects UK GDP to expand by 1.7% in 2018, compared to a previous forecast of 1.5% made in November. Growth in 2019 is expected to be 1.8%, compared to a previous forecast of 1.7%.

Markets currently expect at least one, and possibly two, interest rate increases in 2018.

After hiking rates for the first time in a decade last year, the Bank spent much of the rest of the year signalling that it will likely raise rates further in 2018. The market expects those hikes to come towards the end of the year, with either August or November seen as the most likely times.

"Even though recent UK economic growth has been subdued, our economy will receive continued support from strong global growth in 2018," Andrew Sentance, a senior economic adviser at PwC, and a former MPC member said in an email.

"All the three main engines of the global economy - US, Europe and Asia - are performing well this year, and we are now in the best phase of global economic growth we have seen since the financial crisis.

"All this points to rising interest rates, both here in the UK and in other major economies."

Sterling jumped on the announcement, with expectations of more rate hikes bullish for the UK's currency. By 12.10 p.m. GMT (7.10 a.m. ET), the pound was up by around 0.85% against the dollar: At 12.30 p.m. GMT (7.30 a.m. ET) BoE Governor Mark Carney will give a press conference explaining the bank's rationale for its policy decisions. Carney will also discuss the latest Inflation Report.