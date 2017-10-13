Finance :  Bank of America beats on earnings (BAC)

Bank of America reports earnings Friday morning. Keep an eye on net interest income and fixed-income trading.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter earnings Friday.
The bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share, even with the second quarter, beating analysts estimates of $0.46 per share.
"Our focus on responsible growth and improving the way we serve customers and clients produced another quarter of strong results," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. "Revenue across our four lines of business grew 4 percent, even with a challenging comparable quarter for trading."
Here are the other key figures from the third-quarter results:
Wall Street's trading decline — especially in bond trading — has been a point of focus, so Bank of America's 22% hit to fixed-income trading wasn't a shock.
Citi and JPMorgan, each of which kicked off the earnings cycle for US banks Thursday, reported fixed-income trading drop-offs of 16% and 27%, respectively. Nonetheless, the two banks each beat earnings estimates handily.
Similar to Citi and JPMorgan, Bank of America reported a rise in credit net charge offs, up 1% to $900 million from $888 million.