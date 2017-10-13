Finance :  Bank of America beats on earnings (BAC)

Bank of America Merrill Lynch beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter earnings Friday.

The bank reported earnings of $0.48 per share, even with the second quarter, beating analysts estimates of $0.46 per share.

"Our focus on responsible growth and improving the way we serve customers and clients produced another quarter of strong results," CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement. "Revenue across our four lines of business grew 4 percent, even with a challenging comparable quarter for trading."

Here are the other key figures from the third-quarter results:

Revenues: $22.08 billion, down from $23.2 billion in the second quarter

$22.08 billion, down from $23.2 billion in the second quarter Net income: $5.6 billion, up from $5.2 billion in the second quarter

$5.6 billion, up from $5.2 billion in the second quarter Net interest income (NII): $11.2 billion, a 9% increase from last year but below analyst estimates of $11.3 billion

$11.2 billion, a 9% increase from last year but below analyst estimates of $11.3 billion Consumer banking revenues increased 10% to $8.8 billion.

revenues increased 10% to $8.8 billion. Wealth management revenues increased 6% to $4.6 billion.

revenues increased 6% to $4.6 billion. Global banking revenues increased 5% to $5 billion.

revenues increased 5% to $5 billion. Investment banking fees increased 1% to $1.5 billion, the best third-quarter performance since Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch.

increased 1% to $1.5 billion, the best third-quarter performance since Bank of America acquired Merrill Lynch. Total trading revenues were down 15% of $3.15 billion, beating estimates of $3.14 billion.

revenues were down 15% of $3.15 billion, beating estimates of $3.14 billion. FICC trading revenues plummeted 22% to $2.17 billion, beating estimates of $2.15 billion; equities trading revenues increased 2% to $984 million.

Wall Street's trading decline — especially in bond trading — has been a point of focus, so Bank of America's 22% hit to fixed-income trading wasn't a shock.

Citi and JPMorgan, each of which kicked off the earnings cycle for US banks Thursday, reported fixed-income trading drop-offs of 16% and 27%, respectively. Nonetheless, the two banks each beat earnings estimates handily.

Similar to Citi and JPMorgan, Bank of America reported a rise in credit net charge offs, up 1% to $900 million from $888 million.