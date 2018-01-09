Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Aston Martin is reportedly lining up a £5 billion IPO

Finance Aston Martin is reportedly lining up a £5 billion IPO

  Published: , Refreshed:

The iconic British sports car maker is discussing a deal by year-end, according to reports.

Aston Martin DB11

Aston Martin DB11

(Aston Martin)
  • Aston Martin is reportedly lining up an IPO which values the firm at up to £5 billion ($6.8 billion).
  • The report said the manufacturer held preliminary talks with advisers and is considering the IPO along with other options.

LONDON — Iconic British car maker Aston Martin is lining up an IPO which values the firm at up to £5 billion ($6.8 billion), according to a Bloomberg report.

Citing sources, the report said the manufacturer held preliminary talks with advisers and is considering the IPO along with other options.

Aston Martin, famed for its connection to James Bond, plans to launch an SUV model next year, something which could bolster investor interest in an IPO.

Last week the firm posted production and sales figures at a nine-year high, spurred by demand for its new DB11, marking a comeback which saw its sales sink following the global financial crisis.

Business Insider had not received a request for comment from Aston Martin at the time of publication.

null
