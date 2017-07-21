Finance :  Apple snaps its 9-day winning streak (AAPL)

Apple fell for the first time in nine days on Thursday.

Apple shares rose 6% over the past nine trading days, but finished down 0.17% on Thursday.

Apple has been part of a larger tech rise in recent days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is up about 5.8% over Apple's winning streak. The FANG stocks have been a big part of this rise. All of the stocks in the basket are up since July 6, the day before Apple's winning streak began, according to data from Google.

Netflix leads that pack with an explosive 25.54% increase after the company crushed its earnings report. Here's a look at the FANG stocks since the streak began:

Apple reports quarterly earnings August 1. Shares are up 29.73% so far in 2017.