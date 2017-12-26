Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Apple slides following reports of weak iPhone X demand (AAPL)

Finance Apple slides following reports of weak iPhone X demand (AAPL)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shares of Apple suppliers also fell.

Screen Shot 2017 12 26 at 9.50.54 AM play

Screen Shot 2017 12 26 at 9.50.54 AM

(Markets Insider)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Apple's stock fell nearly 3% in early trading on Tuesday following reports that demand for the iPhone X is weaker than the company expected.
  • Taiwan's Economic Daily News reported, citing unidentified sources, that Apple will cut its sales forecast for the iPhone X this quarter from 50 million units to 30 million units.
  • According to Reuters, the Chinese broker Sinolink Securities said the phone's price, which starts at $999 in the US, could weaken consumer demand.
  • Trading volume in Apple shares just after the market open was more than double its average for that time of day, according to Bloomberg. This week is generally expected to be quieter because of the holidays.
  • Apple suppliers including Genius Electronic Optical Ltd. and Pegatron Corp. fell earlier in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance How Aliko Dangote sold 3.23% stake in his cement business for...bullet
3 Finance Meghan Markle joined the royal family for their most famous...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Copenhagen, Denmark.
Finance The 12 best countries to live in around the world
global banks' IT spending priorities
Finance THE CORE BANKING SYSTEM OVERHAULS REPORT: Why they're necessary, why most fail, and how to make them work (JPM, BAC, WFC, C)
Screen Shot 2017 12 26 at 11.53.52 AM
Finance Bitcoin clears $16,000
Firework displays are always free.
Finance 7 fun, free things to do in New York City on New Year's Eve this year