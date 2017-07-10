Finance :  Apple Pay's expansion effort shows no sign of slowing down (AAPL)

This story was delivered to BI Intelligence "Payments Briefing" subscribers. To learn more and subscribe, please click here.

Apple Pay continues to expand its global footprint, with more than 20 financial institutions across the US and Europe adding support for the mobile wallet, according to Apple Insider.

This gives more consumers access to Apple's mobile wallet technology, and could very well be an attempt by the company to corner the peer-to-peer (P2P) payment market ahead of the highly anticipated fall release of iOS 11, the newest version of Apple's mobile operating system.

With iOS 11, Apple will introduce a new P2P payment feature that's attached to Apple Pay. Users will be able to send funds to friends and family directly from iMessage, Apple's messaging app. To do this, users will have to load a credit or debit card into Apple Wallet, which houses Apple Pay, according to Fortune; this implies that the offering will likely be enabled by any issuer partnered with Apple Pay.

By enhancing support for its mobile wallet, Apple is poised to see success in the payments space.

Apple's new feature is leveraging one of the most important chat apps in the world, which could entice users to try it. iMessage has tremendous reach — it's on more than 1 billion devices — and as of early 2016, users sent more than 17 billion messages on the service daily. By adding a P2P payments feature into an app that users already spend a lot of time in, this payment option could become extremely sticky. This could boost Apple's presence in what's poised to be a massive market — for context, US mobile P2P volume will reach $336 billion in 2021, up from $19 billion in 2015, according to BI Intelligence forecasts.

In turn, as more consumers are enticed to add their payment information into Apple Pay to use the P2P feature, they may be more willing to try the mobile wallet in-store and online. This could especially be true in European countries such as the UK, where contactless payments are already taking off thanks to convenience and ease of use.

