Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Apple hits a record high after crushing earnings (AAPL)

Finance Apple hits a record high after crushing earnings (AAPL)

  • Published:

Apple's stock is getting a boost from the strong earnings report it released after its third quarter.

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing play

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing

(Thomson Reuters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Apple's third-quarter earnings results have shares trading at a record high ahead of Wednesday's opening bell, up 6.42% to about $159.69.

Apple beat earnings and revenue estimates for the quarter. The company earned $1.67 a share on revenue of $45.4 billion. Those numbers are ahead of the $1.57 and $44.95 billion that Wall Street was expecting.

An increase in revenue came mostly because of stronger than expected iPad and Mac sales. Apple sold 14% more iPads than the same time last year, breaking a 13-quarter streak of declining sales. Apple sold 4.29 million Macs.

Investors were looking to see if Apple would offer any hints at the release date of its new iPhone, and according to the company's fourth quarter revenue guidance, it would suggest a September release.

The new iPhone was expected to be delayed because of complications around putting a fingerprint reader behind a new bezel-less OLED screen, but the company is hinting that the delays have been overcome.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average will likely eclipse the 22,000 level on Wednesday thanks to the jump in Apple's stock.

Apple has risen 37.22% this year, including the post-earnings bump.

Click here to watch Apple's stock price in real time...

Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Finance Bitcoin splits in 2bullet
3 Finance 22 clothing items every man should own before he turns 30bullet

Finance

null
Finance The Ford Mustang and the minivan have an amazing shared history (FCAU)
null
Finance JPMorgan takes AI use to the next level (JPM)
Screen Shot 2017 08 02 at 9.32.57 AM
Finance The Dow hits 22,000 for the first time (AAPL, BA)
Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk speaks during a media tour of the Tesla Gigafactory, which will produce batteries for the electric carmaker, in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. July 26, 2016.
Finance Tesla reports second-quarter earnings Wednesday — here's what to expect (TSLA)