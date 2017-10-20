Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  An enormous island with 6 houses and ties to J.P. Morgan is on sale for a whopping $125 million

An enormous island with 6 houses and ties to J.P. Morgan is on sale for a whopping $125 million

Salutation Island, on the North Shore of Long Island, is up for sale. It was first owned by J.P. Morgan's grandson, Junius Spencer Morgan III.

(Sotheby's International Realty)
For just the third time in nearly a century, the enormous Salutation Island has hit the market. For $125 million, you'd own the island's six homes and over 85 acres of land and water, according to Bloomberg.

The estate is located on the North Shore of Long Island and was first owned by J.P. Morgan's grandson, Junius Spencer Morgan III. Its most recent owner was socialite and real estate broker Margo Walker.

Below are highlights of the island and its amenities, which include a 27,000-square-foot mansion, 250-foot-long dock, horse stables, and an eight-car garage. The property is being sold by Daniel Gale Sotheby's International Realty. Let's take a look around.

Less than an hour from New York City, the island is more than 85 acres.

(Sotheby's International Realty)

The main residence is known as the "Manor House."

(Sotheby's International Realty)


It was built by Junius Spencer Morgan III in 1919.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


The main house is the largest on the island, at 27,000 square feet.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


It has 11 total bedrooms.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


The house featured prominently in the 1995 remake of the film "Sabrina."

(Sotheby's International Realty)


The main dining room (though not the one pictured here) can reportedly seat 100 people.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


The yard outside the house was designed by Frederick Law Olmstead, the architect behind Central Park.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


Naturally, there's a pool.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


After a few decades, Morgan started feeling a little lonely on the island, so he let some of his friends build houses there. This one is known as the "Creek House."

(Sotheby's International Realty)


Jackie Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy both spent time on the island.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


It's no surprise that the other residents also built pools.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


While the other homes are smaller than the Manor House, they were designed with a similar level of luxury in mind.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


Ornate furniture, carpets, and wood paneling are common throughout the island.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


The other homes tend to favor (slightly) more minimalist designs than the Manor House, however.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


And, in some cases, they opted for brighter colors and more natural light ...

(Sotheby's International Realty)


... as evidenced by the "Pond House."

(Sotheby's International Realty)


The island also contains three smaller cottages.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


Of course, they won't seem too small to anyone used to living in a cramped apartment.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


Here's the third cottage.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


This stable can hold eight horses.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


For just $125 million, it can all be yours.

(Sotheby's International Realty)


