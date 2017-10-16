Home > Business Insider > Finance >

Finance :  Americans are obsessed with $80,000 pickup trucks — here are the most luxurious ones on the market

Finance Americans are obsessed with $80,000 pickup trucks — here are the most luxurious ones on the market

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Americans are spending an average $46,844 on a pickup, beating out the starting price of luxury SUVs.

A man looks at the interior of a fully-loaded F-450 Super Duty Limited, the biggest version of the Ford F-Series, on display at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas. play

A man looks at the interior of a fully-loaded F-450 Super Duty Limited, the biggest version of the Ford F-Series, on display at the State Fair of Texas in Dallas.

(Associated Press/LM Otero)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When it comes to truck, American buyers are willing to splurge.

Consumers are spending an average $46,844 on pickup trucks, beating the starting price of most luxury SUVs. Some trucks are hitting the market with $80,000 price tags for features like panoramic glass roofs.

It's a pricey market that isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In 2016, pickups and SUVs accounted for 35% of all cars and trucks sold in the United States.

We rounded up the most luxurious pickups on the market — scroll down for a closer look:

1. Ford's Super Duty Limited truck line starts at $80,835. Here you see the $87,100 F-450 that's capable of lugging 30,000 pounds.

1. Ford's Super Duty Limited truck line starts at $80,835. Here you see the $87,100 F-450 that's capable of lugging 30,000 pounds. play

1. Ford's Super Duty Limited truck line starts at $80,835. Here you see the $87,100 F-450 that's capable of lugging 30,000 pounds.

(Ford)


For that price, the F-450 Limited comes standard with high-tech features. It has adaptive cruise control, lane-keep alert, adaptive steering, and forward collision cruise control.

For that price, the F-450 Limited comes standard with high-tech features. It has adaptive cruise control, lane-keep alert, adaptive steering, and forward collision cruise control. play

For that price, the F-450 Limited comes standard with high-tech features. It has adaptive cruise control, lane-keep alert, adaptive steering, and forward collision cruise control.

(Ford)


It also comes with a back-up camera surrounded by a dark wood dashboard. The steering wheel is wrapped with leather and customers can customize their two-tone leather seats.

It also comes with a back-up camera surrounded by a dark wood dashboard. The steering wheel is wrapped with leather and customers can customize their two-tone leather seats. play

It also comes with a back-up camera surrounded by a dark wood dashboard. The steering wheel is wrapped with leather and customers can customize their two-tone leather seats.

(Ford)


There's even a panoramic glass roof!

There's even a panoramic glass roof! play

There's even a panoramic glass roof!

(Ford)


Ford's F-250 XL starts at $32,890, but the Super Duty Limited line shows buyers are willing to spend luxury prices for a bespoke truck experience.

Ford's F-250 XL starts at $32,890, but the Super Duty Limited line shows buyers are willing to spend luxury prices for a bespoke truck experience. play

Ford's F-250 XL starts at $32,890, but the Super Duty Limited line shows buyers are willing to spend luxury prices for a bespoke truck experience.

(Ford)


2. Ram unveiled 2018 updates for its two most popular models at the State Fair of Texas this month. The Laramie Longhorn Southfork, pictured here, starts at $51,220.

The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition is available on Ram 1500/2500/3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab, Mega Cab, long or short box. play

The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition is available on Ram 1500/2500/3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab, Mega Cab, long or short box.

(FCA)


The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition comes with leather seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ash wood accents, and suede headliner. It comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that supports 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition comes with leather seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ash wood accents, and suede headliner. It comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that supports 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. play

The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition comes with leather seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ash wood accents, and suede headliner. It comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that supports 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

(FCA)


3. Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition starts at $46,130. It comes with a luxury chrome grille, chrome sideview mirrors, and vinyl bucket seats.

The Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition is available on Ram 2500/3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab with a choice of 5.7-liter V-8, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins I-6 featuring the highest available torque at 930 lb.-ft play

The Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition is available on Ram 2500/3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab with a choice of 5.7-liter V-8, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins I-6 featuring the highest available torque at 930 lb.-ft

(FCA)


You can also opt to install a bench seat to fit up to 6 passengers inside.

You can also opt to install a bench seat to fit up to 6 passengers inside. play

You can also opt to install a bench seat to fit up to 6 passengers inside.

(FCA)


4. Lastly, the 2018 GMC Sierra Denali starts at $53,905. It comes available with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and wireless charging.

4. Lastly, the 2018 GMC Sierra Denali starts at $53,905. It comes available with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and wireless charging. play

4. Lastly, the 2018 GMC Sierra Denali starts at $53,905. It comes available with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and wireless charging.

(GMC)


The Denali comes with semi-autonomous features like lane-keep assist, cruise control, and front and rear park assist. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a full-color instrument cluster.

The Denali comes with semi-autonomous features like lane-keep assist, cruise control, and front and rear park assist. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a full-color instrument cluster. play

The Denali comes with semi-autonomous features like lane-keep assist, cruise control, and front and rear park assist. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a full-color instrument cluster.

(GMC)


Top 3

1 Finance 15 times it's worth spending a little morebullet
2 Nigeria’s grave oversight Unpacking life insurance!bullet
3 Finance The world's 10 largest megacities are home to over 19...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Mrs Kemi Adeosun during the IMF/World Bank annual meeting in Washington DC.
Kemi Adeosun Nigeria’s Minister of Finance says government will soon begin to tax luxurious consumption by the rich people
Mike Ashley.
Finance Premier League team Newcastle United says it's up for sale following interest from Middle Eastern financier Amanda Staveley
A 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor pickup truck.
Finance Ford could face a doomsday scenario where no one wants its used cars (F)
null
Finance A third of the planet's food goes to waste — here's what we throw out the most