Finance :  Americans are obsessed with $80,000 pickup trucks — here are the most luxurious ones on the market

When it comes to truck, American buyers are willing to splurge.
Consumers are spending an average $46,844 on pickup trucks, beating the starting price of most luxury SUVs. Some trucks are hitting the market with $80,000 price tags for features like panoramic glass roofs.
It's a pricey market that isn't showing any signs of slowing down. In 2016, pickups and SUVs accounted for 35% of all cars and trucks sold in the United States.
We rounded up the most luxurious pickups on the market — scroll down for a closer look:
1. Ford's Super Duty Limited truck line starts at $80,835. Here you see the $87,100 F-450 that's capable of lugging 30,000 pounds. (Ford)
For that price, the F-450 Limited comes standard with high-tech features. It has adaptive cruise control, lane-keep alert, adaptive steering, and forward collision cruise control. (Ford)
It also comes with a back-up camera surrounded by a dark wood dashboard. The steering wheel is wrapped with leather and customers can customize their two-tone leather seats. (Ford)
There's even a panoramic glass roof! (Ford)
Ford's F-250 XL starts at $32,890, but the Super Duty Limited line shows buyers are willing to spend luxury prices for a bespoke truck experience. (Ford)
2. Ram unveiled 2018 updates for its two most popular models at the State Fair of Texas this month. The Laramie Longhorn Southfork, pictured here, starts at $51,220.
The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition is available on Ram 1500/2500/3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab, Mega Cab, long or short box. (FCA)
The Laramie Longhorn Southfork edition comes with leather seats with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, ash wood accents, and suede headliner. It comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen that supports 4G WiFi, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. (FCA)
3. Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition starts at $46,130. It comes with a luxury chrome grille, chrome sideview mirrors, and vinyl bucket seats.
The Ram Heavy Duty Lone Star Silver edition is available on Ram 2500/3500 4x2 and 4x4 Crew Cab with a choice of 5.7-liter V-8, 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or 6.7-liter Cummins I-6 featuring the highest available torque at 930 lb.-ft (FCA)
You can also opt to install a bench seat to fit up to 6 passengers inside. (FCA)
4. Lastly, the 2018 GMC Sierra Denali starts at $53,905. It comes available with a 4G LTE WiFi hotspot and wireless charging. (GMC)
The Denali comes with semi-autonomous features like lane-keep assist, cruise control, and front and rear park assist. It also comes with an 8-inch touchscreen display that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a full-color instrument cluster. (GMC)